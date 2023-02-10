A letter sent by a local UAW official to over 100 retirees from a Buffalo-area local, telling them who to vote for in a runoff election, has brought a rebuke from the monitor overseeing the UAW International. UAW members are voting for offices including UAW International president and regional director of Region 9, which is based in Amherst.
