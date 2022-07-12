 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GMB: Five years under Buffalo's Green Code: 70% of variance requests are granted

While big projects like Elmwood Crossing draw the headlines, the variance requests least likely to be approved by the city are over parking. That’s one conclusion from a News analysis of every zoning variance request Buffalonians have filed since the Green Code took effect in 2017.

The Unified Development Ordinance, commonly known as the Green Code, rewrote Buffalo’s land-use policies to focus on the form of buildings, rather than their uses. Passed in 2017 to high hopes, some supporters find what they perceive as the permissiveness of the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals has allowed developers to skirt the requirements they fought hard to put into place. Others, including developers like Mark Chason and the Green Code’s chief architect Brendan Mehaffy, believe zoning variances to be a normal part of the development process and not a failure of the Code.

Also included in the story: an explorable interactive that lets you see every variance request filed in your neighborhood.

