GMB: Buffalo Together grant recipients putting dollars behind ideas

July 8, 2022

Buffalo Together grant recipients putting dollars behind ideas

Candles in the S.U.N. has handed out grocery items while the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue has been temporarily closed.

Housing Opportunities Made Equal is figuring out the best way it can make an impact on community residents.

The National Federation for Just Communities of Western New York is working on new programming designed to bring people together.

They are among 85 Black-led organizations to receive grants from the Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, created after the May 14 massacre at the Tops store.

The Buffalo Together fund's mission is to address long-range community needs. But fund leaders also thought it was important to "get money out the door as quickly as possible" and support organizations working on the front lines since the attack, said Trina Burruss, chief operating officer of the United Way of Buffalo and Erie County. – Matt Glynn

Tops shooter’s attorneys get more time to weigh psychiatric defense: Defense attorneys have been granted 90 days to notify the court whether they plan to pursue a psychiatric defense for the white supremacist charged with the May 14 mass shooting at the Tops Markets. An Erie County judge also rejected the defense team's request to delay the state prosecution for a year. Read more

Heads up: High-tech solution may end Tonawanda’s notorious low bridge problem: It has happened at least 64 times. Tractor trailers keep smashing into the CSX railroad bridge over Young Street in the City of Tonawanda. Officials have tried everything to try to warn truck drivers. Now, they say they have finally come up with a solution: laser beams. Read more

Two local retailers identified by state as selling unlicensed cannabis: Four Green Vision Wellness stores and CannaGlam2022 on Abbott Road in Lackawanna were among the 52 shops around the state that were sent cease-and-desist letters. Read more

Erie County sheriff gets new detective team to deter major incidents of violence: The key for Sheriff John Garcia, a Republican, is finding out what priorities the Sheriff's Office has that dovetail with the priorities of Democratic county legislators and the county administration. He's meeting some success. On Thursday, he got a go-ahead to establish a six-member detective unit meant to find and deter local people bent on high-profile incidents of violence. Read more

Authorities want to know why vehicle of Buffalo Fire Academy graduate caught fire: Buffalo police are looking into a car crash and fire involving a man who graduated hours earlier from the Buffalo Fire Academy. Before dawn on July 1, firefighters hurried to the 600 block of Elk Street for a car fire that followed a crash there. Read more

Fugitive ex-landlord surrenders to face criminal charges and lead paint violations

One-time Buffalo rental housing operator Angel Elliott Dalfin skipped civil hearings in state court over lead-paint allegations, but he surrendered Tuesday in federal court to face criminal charges.

At the height of his operation, Dalfin owned or controlled more than 150 single- and two-family homes on the city's East Side, rented mostly to low-income people of color. At least 63 of the houses were cited for lead paint hazards, and 29 children living in 22 of the homes suffered lead poisoning, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

After receiving initial citations, Dalfin and an associated group of businesses and people rented the homes to families anyway without making any of the lead remediations required by law, the office said.

"They only addressed the matter after a child was already poisoned by lead and, by then, it was too late," State Attorney General Letitia James said when she announced the state's lawsuit in September 2020.

– Patrick Lakamp

For Blueberry Treehouse Farm, the area’s first treehouse café, the sky’s the limit: The gem of the tourist destination in West Falls has been revealed, mostly hidden from sight. The region's first treehouse cafe, a 3,000-square-foot, manmade hosting deck – starring a mezzanine that looms another 15 feet above – was unveiled during a trial run before Thursday's grand-opening. Read more

Andrew Galarneau’s top picks for the Taste of Buffalo: After years of experience and an all-access pass to the event’s eating opportunities, here's Galarneau's list of the stands he would show up to first at the biggest open-air buffet in New York State. Read more

New owners of Jersey Street firehouse plan apartments: "We just like the old-school type of building, and it's got some history to it," Justin Custer of Milestone Development of WNY said. "We'd just like to see it not be vacant and turn it into something nice." Read more

GOP congressional primary contestants challenge new state gun law: Both Carl Paladino and Nicholas Langworthy are competing in a heavily Republican district where gun rights are held sacrosanct, and both now figure to elevate Second Amendment issues to the top of their campaigns. Read more

Hochul, Delgado gain Working Families line: The party's previously endorsed candidates – Jumaane D. Williams for governor and Ana María Archila for lieutenant governor – on Wednesday declined their designations following their losses as candidates in the Democratic contest. Read more

Bills questions: What should the Bills expect from Greg Rousseau in Year 2?: At 6-foot-6, Rousseau was listed as 266 pounds last season as a rookie. The Bills defensive end decided he would bulk up this offseason. Read more

Matthew Savoie headlines Sabres' three-pick, first-round haul at NHL draft: The Sabres selected Winnipeg Ice center Matthew Savoie at No. 9, Swedish center Noah Ostlund at No. 16 and, finally, prolific Czech scorer Jiri Kulich at No. 28 in the first round. Read more

Inside the NHL: Sabres keep pushing for speed and skill by taking three centers in the first round: Those seasons when the Buffalo Sabres couldn't score are quickly going to become a distant memory. The pipeline is getting full of speed and skill up front, Mike Harrington writes. Read more

• A young deer that got its leg caught in a fence Thursday is likely prancing around West Seneca harboring a glowing image of police officers. Check out this body cam video as town officers came to the rescue of the frightened fawn.

• Our balmy summer days inspire many people to walk, jog, bike, swim or engage in other outdoor activities. If you’re among them and have been huffing and puffing a bit more than desired, you might want to check out these summer wellness tips a local expert shares with WKBW’s Taylor Epps.

• A stately home built two centuries ago in Newfane continues to attract architecture and history buffs. Buffalo Spree contributor Nancy Mingus takes us inside the Van Horn Mansion, a structure that’s listed in the National Register and owned by the Newfane Historical Society.

• What’s your favorite leftover? Mine has to be cold pizza – a delicacy that’s included on WYRK’s list of Western New Yorkers’ top five favorite leftover foods. Dave Fields says the station compiled the list based on feedback received from listeners on social media.

