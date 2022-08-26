GMB: 11 recreational pot stores are coming to WNY in the first round of legalization plan

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 26, 2022

11 recreational pot stores are coming to WNY in first round of legalization plan

Western New York will be getting 11 recreational cannabis stores among the first 150 conditional licenses authorized by the state.

The state opened the application portal for its Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary licenses Thursday, and for the first time broke down how many licenses would be granted in each of the state's regions.

"Today is a huge day," said Chris Alexander, executive director of the New York State Office of Cannabis, during a virtual news conference.

But consumers may have to travel for over-the-counter recreational sales when the first legal shops come online. Fewer than a dozen locations to service all of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties is not a lot. It comes out to one recreational dispensary for roughly every 450 square miles, if they are spaced evenly.

Shea's president pulled from day-to-day supervision amid trustee resignations, staff turmoil

Shea's Performing Arts Center President Michael Murphy will return to work next week, with new job responsibilities that will remove him from the day-to-day supervision of daily operations.

Trustees at Shea’s Performing Arts Center on Thursday announced Murphy's new role at an emotional and contentious meeting with employees.

Murphy will now focus on developing a capital campaign, fostering relations with Broadway productions, fundraising, sponsorships and external relations, according to a press statement from the board.

The move came less than a day after Shea's announced the resignation of two board members, including the head of retail banking at M&T Bank, which sponsors Shea's Broadway Series and has given millions of dollars to the theater through the years.

Bills punter Matt Araiza accused of rape in civil lawsuit in California: Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two former college teammates at San Diego State University have been accused in a California civil lawsuit of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party in the fall. Read more

FeedMore, Friends of Night People, City Mission benefit from $26 million endowment: The three community organizations, united by a devotion to assisting people in need with resources such as food, shelter and clothes, are the recipients of a posthumous endowment from Manson Fiske Surdam and Anne Alford Surdam. Read more

Water Authority to consolidate, move out of downtown Ellicott Square Building: The Erie County Water Authority has always split its operations between the downtown office building and its sprawling concrete service center in Cheektowaga. But a few months ago, the ECWA board decided it was time to consolidate operations and purchase 60 acres of industrial property in West Seneca. That's not sitting well with West Seneca Town Supervisor Gary Dickson, since, as a public authority, the ECWA wouldn't pay any taxes on what is the last large vacant parcel of industrial land in the town. Read more

A fatal shooting. A 14-year-old suspect. $50,000 bail. And more questions about bail reform: A Buffalo shooting case that saw a teen suspect released on bail this week has family and law enforcement officials wondering if changes in bail rules have gone too far. Read more

Longtime M&T chairman Robert Wilmers’ famous bike rolls into place of honor in Buffalo: Wilmers, who died in 2017, was famous for riding his black Ross bike in all seasons to his New York City office. Now the bike is parked in Buffalo for the final time, in all its run-down glory. Read more

Court-ordered deal reached in closure, cleanup of Seneca-Babcock industrial site: A judge has ordered Battaglia Demolition to remove all concrete debris and other solid waste from the property within four months and to create green space on part of the site. Read more

High school football referees to be 'unavailable' first two weeks of season: With the high school football season scheduled to begin next week, on-field officials “will be unavailable for the timeframe from Aug. 29 to Sept. 10,” the head of the Western New York chapter of the NYS Association of Certified Football Officials told The Buffalo News. Read more

Hamlin House will be serving its final meals this weekend: For a third of a century, the Franklin Street establishment has been was the closest thing to a blue-collar diner serving some fairly plush blocks of Allentown and environs. Read more

Fast forward: 69-year-old runner remains formidable after hip surgery

Frank Gioia was used to finishing strong in distance races from high school into his late 60s.

“I love to run and I like the competition,” said Gioia, 69, a retired railroad welding foreman who feared his running days were over when his left hip started bothering him in early 2020.

Instead, he joined the ranks of former tennis player Andy Roddick and basketball great Isaiah Thomas in returning to high performance after a hip resurfacing procedure.

“I couldn't be happier for you,” his surgeon, Dr. K. Keely Boyle, told Gioia last month, after he crossed the finish line in the Buffalo Ronald McDonald House 5K.

“I'll never be running the times I did,” the veteran runner replied, “but even now, I'm getting right back up there.”

With the latest research, is vitamin D a bust? Not so fast, UB aging expert says: New research suggests vitamin D doesn’t reduce the risk of bone fractures in healthy adults 50 and older – or likely lessen the risk of developing heart disease, cancer or memory loss. The same holds true for Omega-3 fatty acid supplementation. Depending on who you are, however, that doesn’t mean it’s time to throw away your vitamin D, says Dr. Bruce Troen, director of the University at Buffalo Center for Successful Aging. Read more

Alan Pergament: WIVB’s exodus of reporters continues; WKBW names Epps weekend anchor: Kayla Green announced on Twitter on Wednesday that today is her last day and that she has accepted a job with the Hamburg Central School District. Read more

Alan Pergament: ‘The Bear’ is the best medicine for early TV’s unrealistic view of family life: "Being sick allowed me to catch up on a few things on my viewing list that I hadn’t been able to get to for weeks," Pergament writes. He said one recent regret as a TV critic was not having enough time to watch the eight episodes of “The Bear,” the FX series carried on Hulu. Read more

Players on bubble look to impress in Bills' preseason finale vs. Panthers: General manager Brandon Beane said it’s going to be a close call on the final cuts, which must be made by 4 p.m. Tuesday. Read more

• What Buffalo broadcasting icon springs to mind when you hear the phrase “Danny moves your fanny”? In this installment of our [BN] Chronicles, News contributor Steve Cichon looks back on a jingle that promoted Dan Neaverth’s popular morning radio show.

• If you plan on hitting the road for a late summer adventure, a memory expert says you might want to turn off your GPS, because “it’s bad for your brain.” The Toronto Star reports a researcher has found a link between “habitual” use of GPS and spatial memory deterioration.

• Local teachers take heart: A new national study ranks the Buffalo region as one of the best places to be a teacher. The SmartAssets personal finance website scoured data from nearly 140 of the largest regions, comparing housing costs, school funding, income and other metrics. The verdict: The Buffalo-Cheektowaga metro area is the second-best place to be a teacher, out-ranked only by the Youngstown-Warren region in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

• “Supporting urban farms is a win-win for everyone,” writes Buffalo Rising in this post that showcases a fun weekend excursion. Saturday is Urban Farm Day, an event that sees many farms open their “barn doors” to the community. Here's more information about activities that include self-guided tours, talks and opportunities to buy fresh produce and other goods. There will even be a chance to visit a “u-pick worm farm.”

Whether your weekend wanderings find you on an urban farm, at a beach or any other venue, enjoy your time!

