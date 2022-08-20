 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIGLIA

GIGLIA
GIGLIA Shirley A. (nee Mills)

July 29, 2022, of Williamsville, NY, age 91. Beloved wife of the late Carl J. Giglia. Devoted mother of Donna (late Thomas) Cassano. Cherished grandmother of Carly (Ates) Cassano-Isildak. Loving daughter of the late Florence E. Finson. Dear sister of Jean (late Daniel) Gainey and sister-in-law of Connie Giglia and Anna Giglia. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 22, 2022 in Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence at 10:00 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the Clarence Historical Society. Arrangements by (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com

