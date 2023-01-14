GIARDINO Lucille M. (nee Biondolillo) January 12, 2023, age 88. Beloved wife of John J. Giardino, MD; devoted mother of John Giardino, Esq., Susan Giardino and Dr. Karen (Dennis) Priore; loving grandmother of John, Anthony (Jackie) Cpt. US Marine Corps Ret., Christopher (Nicole) Kepner, Joseph (Natasha) Giardino, Karen Kepner, Paul (Stephanie) Giardino, Maria Priore, Elizabeth Priore and Sydney Giardino; great-grandmother of Abby, Elise, Rowan, Anthony Jr., Alex and Cadence; dear sister of the late Charles (Rosemary) and Joseph (Ellen) Biondolillo; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM on Wednesday at St. Mary's Church, 6919 Transit Rd., Swormville. The mass can be viewed via the parish website www.stmaryswormville.org. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association of WNY. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
