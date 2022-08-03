GIALLANZA Elaine L. (nee Peterson)

Giallanza, Hon. Mary G. (Mark) Carney, Dr. Peterson Giallanza, late Michael (Jody) Giallanza and the late Joseph Giallanza Jr.; cherished grandmother of Michael (Karlee) Giallanza, Sara (Ryan) Aul, Celeste Giallanza, Anthony (Kristina) Giallanza, Elena Giallanza, Joseph Tantillo, Anna Tantillo, John Tantillo, Steven Giallanza, Laura Giallanza, Catherine Carney, John Carney and Liam Giallanza; adored great-grandmother of Michaela Carney, Lucas Aul, Ryder Aul and Bowen Giallanza; loving daughter of the late Henry and Helen Peterson; dear sister of Mary Peterson, Nan (Alan) Koehler, and the late Eunice Climenhaga, Vivian (late Donald) Smith, Ethel (late Robert) Zuchelkowski and Paul (late Charlene) Peterson; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Church of the Annunciation, 7580 Clinton St., Elma on Friday morning (August 5) at 11 O'Clock. (Please assemble at Church.) Inurnment at Church of the Annunciation Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elaine's name to St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com