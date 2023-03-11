Of Buffalo, NY March 10, 2023. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Lourice (Peters) George; Dear father of Kathleen (Gerald) Sadowski, Patrick A. (Kristen) George, Nancy (James) Bueme; loving grandfather of Denise (Andre) Miller, Mark (Ke Yan Tang) Sadowski, Megan George, Brandon, Tyler, Lexi and Erica Bueme and 5 great-grandchildren; predeceased by 5 brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME 3215 Delaware Ave, Kenmore Sunday 3-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima RC Church 500 Parker Ave. (at Parkside Ave.) Buffalo Monday at 10 AM. Please meet at church. Patrick was a WW II Navy Seabees veteran and a retired Iron Worker Union Local #6. Memorials to Hospice Foundation PO Box 590 Buffalo 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com
GEORGE Patrick D.
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the numbers fluctuate daily, there is a clear favorite that is pulling in nearly a third of the group's votes.
“If you look at the grand scheme of things, like, Minnesota sent me to Buffalo not to have the career that I’ve been having,” Diggs said.
The fallen Buffalo firefighter is remembered as a loyal family man who loved to cook.
This could be a work-around-the-margins free-agent period for the Bills – sit out the first 48-72 hours when the stupid money is handed out an…
Former Sabres winger Hudson Fasching directed a puck out of mid-air with his left leg – a play that was ruled no goal on the ice and then over…