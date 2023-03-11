Of Buffalo, NY March 10, 2023. Beloved husband of 64 years to the late Lourice (Peters) George; Dear father of Kathleen (Gerald) Sadowski, Patrick A. (Kristen) George, Nancy (James) Bueme; loving grandfather of Denise (Andre) Miller, Mark (Ke Yan Tang) Sadowski, Megan George, Brandon, Tyler, Lexi and Erica Bueme and 5 great-grandchildren; predeceased by 5 brothers and sisters; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME 3215 Delaware Ave, Kenmore Sunday 3-7 PM. All are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima RC Church 500 Parker Ave. (at Parkside Ave.) Buffalo Monday at 10 AM. Please meet at church. Patrick was a WW II Navy Seabees veteran and a retired Iron Worker Union Local #6. Memorials to Hospice Foundation PO Box 590 Buffalo 14240 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.GinnaneFuneralHome.com