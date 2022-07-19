Of Blasdell, NY, July 17, 2022. Loving mother of Richard (Julie) Genesse and the late Robert Genesse; dearest daughter of the late Henry and Christa Meyer. Family will be present to receive friends Wednesday from 3-7 PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel), JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 11 AM at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 66 Arthur Ave., Blasdell, NY 14219 (Please assemble at Church). Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. Mrs. Genesse was an active member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Blasdell, NY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
GENESSE Nanci C. (nee Meyer)
