September 2, 2023. Loving spouse of the late Michael T. Genco, MD for 63 years; devoted mother of Ellen (Jamie), late Michael, Frank, Susan (Mitch), Eugene (Mary), and Gregory (Heather); proud grandmother of eight grandchildren. As a child and an adult, Ann treasured spending summers at Crescent Beach, Canada. After completing her bachelor's in history at Skidmore College, she and Michael lived in Quantico, VA and Cleveland, OH before returning to Buffalo. In addition to raising six children, she was a committed volunteer, an avid gardener, a compassionate friend, and a lover of art, music, books, plays, and movies. A Mass of Christian burial will take place in April 2024.