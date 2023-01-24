GATTA James F.

Gatta, Joseph J. (Sharon) and James F. (Margaret) Gatta Jr., loving grandfather of Brian (Katherine), Kevin (Margaret) and Hayley Sullivan, Amanda, Jenna and Anna Gatta, Erin and Caitlin Gatta, Great grandfather of Olivia, Emily, James and Patrick, brother of Nancy (late Bryan) McGuire, late Dolores (late Frank) Lewis, late Patricia (late Donald) Ehms, late Maureen (late William) Schanbacher, late Elizabeth (Francis) Clifford, and the late Mary Ellen (late David) Brooks, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may call Wednesday from 4-7:00pm the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 9:30AM at Our Lady of Charity Parish Holy Family Worship site (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Mr. Gatta was a member of American Legion Post #735. He retired from National Fuel as a Senior Manager after 37 years and was the only titled ombudsman in National Fuel's history. Online register book at www.CANNANFH.com