GARRISON Albert Jr., "Al"

Of Buffalo, NY, entered into rest July 4, 2022. Beloved husband of Karen (nee Hamilton); devoted father of Rochelle, Nicole and Damon Garrison, Anais and Tasha HallGarrison; cherished grandfather of 11; loving son of the late Albert and Edith Garrison, Sr.; dear brother of Beverly, David, Kenny and the late Robert Garrison; stepbrother of Daryl Davis. Al was a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army and a 43 year veteran of the Screen Actors Guild with many motion pictures to his credit. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel) 4614 Main St., near Harlem, Snyder, NY on Saturday from 3-5 PM where a Funeral Service will follow from 5 7 PM. Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com

