GALANES Thomas P.

Passed peacefully on 12/27/22. Beloved husband of Shirley (Jackson) Galanes. Loving father of Fotini Galanes, Eleni (Kevin) Flannigan, Paul T. Galanes, and Thomas Jr. (Michele) Galanes. Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren. Survived by his brother Louie (the late Roula) Galanes and his sister Helen (the late Jimmy) Kokinos. Predeceased by loving sisters Olga, Sandy, and Dina. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Monday January 2nd, 2023 from 4-8pm at The Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. An Orthodox Christian Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023 at 12pm at Hellenic Orthodox Church of The Annunciation, 146 West Utica, Buffalo, NY 14222. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Buffalo VA Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com