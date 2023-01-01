 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GALANES Thomas P.

  • Updated
  • 0
GALANES Thomas P.
Support this work for $1 a month

Passed peacefully on 12/27/22. Beloved husband of Shirley (Jackson) Galanes. Loving father of Fotini Galanes, Eleni (Kevin) Flannigan, Paul T. Galanes, and Thomas Jr. (Michele) Galanes. Loving grandfather of 6 grandchildren. Survived by his brother Louie (the late Roula) Galanes and his sister Helen (the late Jimmy) Kokinos. Predeceased by loving sisters Olga, Sandy, and Dina. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call on Monday January 2nd, 2023 from 4-8pm at The Dietrich Funeral Home, 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst, NY. An Orthodox Christian Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday January 3rd, 2023 at 12pm at Hellenic Orthodox Church of The Annunciation, 146 West Utica, Buffalo, NY 14222. Please assemble at church. Memorials may be made to Buffalo VA Hospital. Online condolences may be shared at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News