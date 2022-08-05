FUSZARA - Walter M.

Of Buffalo, NY, passed away August 2, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Annamarie (Pygon) Fuszara; dear father of Diane Fuszara, Deborah Fuszara, Robert Fuszara, Bernadette (late Michael) Thomson and Rebecca Jones; loving grandfather of Rob, Philip, Elizabeth, Denise, Anthony, Elijah (Kathryn), Jared (Sarah), Mariah, late Gabrielle, Samantha (Ryan), Jacob, Hannah (late Tom) and Simone; and great-grandfather of seven. Friends and family may call Sunday 3:00-7:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road, in Orchard Park, NY, where Prayers will be held on Monday at 9:00 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the XXIII Church, 1 Arcade Street, in West Seneca, at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the South Buffalo Community Table – Soup Kitchen, 187 Southside Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14210. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com