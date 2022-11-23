FURLONG Moira (nee Finn)

passed away on November 21, 2022, beloved wife of William J. Furlong, dear mother of Hon. Daniel (Mary Jane), Robert, Suzanne (Ron) Nurmi, James (Gretchen), MaryAnn (George) Hammer and the late Billy Furlong, loving grandmother of Patrick (Lexie) and Seamus Furlong. Great grandmother of Arya and Jett; daughter of the late Daniel and Helen (Shea) Finn, sister of Kerin (Diane) Finn, Deborah (late Hugh) Daly , late Bartley Finn and late Daniel (Diane) Finn. Also survived by many nieces and nephews . Friends and family may call on Friday from 1-5 and 7-9PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY. A Mass of Christian will be held on Saturday at 14 Holy Helpers Church at 11:00AM (please assemble at church). The interment will follow the Mass at Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the West Seneca Lions Club Mrs. Furlong was very active at 14 Holy Helpers Church and retired from Erie 1 Boces after 20 years. Online condolences may be sent to www.CANNAFH.com