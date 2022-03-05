 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Full reopening set Monday for McKinley High School
0 comments

Full reopening set Monday for McKinley High School

Support this work for $1 a month

McKinley High School will reopen for all classes on Monday, Buffalo Public Schools spokesman Ka’Ron Barnes announced Saturday evening.

The announcement noted that the team reviewing safety measures at the school met Friday afternoon and determined that the McKinley reset plan for reopening can proceed.

“BPS looks forward to the safe return of every Mack on this coming Monday,” Barnes said.

Online classes had been held for McKinley students following the violent after-school outbreak Feb. 9 that resulted in the stabbing of a student and the wounding of a security officer by gunshot. Arrests followed.

Classes returned on a limited basis last week while a group of school and community stakeholders reviewed progress on safety measures.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News