Full reopening set Monday for McKinley High School

McKinley High School will reopen for all classes on Monday, Buffalo Public Schools spokesman Ka’Ron Barnes announced Saturday evening.

The announcement noted that the team reviewing safety measures at the school met Friday afternoon and determined that the McKinley reset plan for reopening can proceed.

“BPS looks forward to the safe return of every Mack on this coming Monday,” Barnes said.

Online classes had been held for McKinley students following the violent after-school outbreak Feb. 9 that resulted in the stabbing of a student and the wounding of a security officer by gunshot. Arrests followed.

Classes returned on a limited basis last week while a group of school and community stakeholders reviewed progress on safety measures.

