FRUEHAUF David A. Of Orchard Park, NY, June 28, 2022. Beloved husband of Maryann C. (nee Breidenstein); dearest father of Karl (Robin) Fruehauf, Sandra (Benjamin) Beal and Diane (Steven Bell) Fruehauf; loving grandfather of Samantha, Gwendolyn, Abigail, Hope, and Cosmo Fruehauf, Ryan and Caitlin Beal, Piper and Carter Bell; brother of Ralph (Mary Carol) Fruehauf and the late Carol Fruehauf Kraft; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family present Thursday, 3-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca, NY, where prayers will be said Friday morning at 11:15 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial from Nativity of Our Lord Church, Orchard Park at 12 Noon. Friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.