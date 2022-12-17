Tags
From birthday and cookie decorating parties to live events, the late scheduling of the game a week before Christmas has wreaked havoc with people's plans.
Sportswriter Jerry Sullivan has been fired by WIVB-TV (Channel 4), the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union Sun & Journal after he made sexist comments on a livestream podcast Monday night.
With early forecasts calling for temperatures in the 20s and snow, Bills fans were left to wonder how the Dolphins might handle the elements in Buffalo and are seemingly feasting on the idea for revenge.
For 65 years, Joseph A. Todaro and his father before him have run La Nova Pizzeria. A trade publication calls La Nova an industry leader. But federal prosecutors say Joe Todaro is really something else: head of the Buffalo mob.
"Blanks" have now surpassed Republicans as the second-highest voter group in the state, while steadily gaining on the GOP in Erie County. Across New York State, Democrats still lead in registration with just over 6 million voters.
Stephen "tWitch" Boss, the amiable DJ for "Ellen DeGeneres Show" and dancer who rose to fame on "So You Think You Can Dance," has died.
Maybe, just maybe, upon the conclusion of the Bills’ season, quarterback Josh Allen will reveal how seriously he injured his right (throwing) …
Coach Sean McDermott is never going to say he lacks trust or confidence in his players, but with each drop, it’s fair to wonder if – internally at least – it’s eroded just a bit, Jay Skurski says.
It's possible that domeless Highmark Stadium will be showing Miami a true Buffalo-style welcome Saturday night.
"The heaviest lake effect snow is expected to be across southern and eastern suburbs of Buffalo and southwest Genesee County," the National Weather Service said in a warning issued Thursday afternoon.
