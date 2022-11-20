FREEMAN Suzanne C. Of Alden NY passed away on November 15, 2022. Suzanne was the beloved wife of Earl Freeman and the late Ronald Enders; cherished mother of Julie Enders; loving stepmother of John (Judy) Freeman; Pamela Halsey and Russell Freeman; step grandmother of six and step great-grandmother of six. Friends will be received at the PERNA DENGLER ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME 1671 Maple Road Williamsville NY on Tuesday from 3-7PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart of Jesus RC Church 5337 Genesee St Bowmansville, NY at 11AM. Please assemble at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Suzanne's memory to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research or Ten Lives Club Rescue. Fond memories may be shared and donation information at www. DenglerRobertsPernaWilliamsville.com