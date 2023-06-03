Philip (Ronn Glanz) Freedman; brother of the late Sherwood Freedman; papa of Matthew (Jenni) Weinstein, Jason Weinstein, Zachary (Emilie) Weinstein, Hallie (Vlad) Bulkin, Max Freedman, Bonnie (Mark) Lessans, Daniel (Daniel Tubal) Freedman and Molly (Carson) Addington; great papa of Jordan and Noah Weinstein, Sophie, Madden and Ellie Lessans, Lily and Mia Bulkin. An entombment will be held Sunday 12 NOON at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Please assemble at the DelawareDelavan gate at 11:45 AM for a procession to the Mausoleum. Donations may be made to Temple Beth Zion c/o The Max and Mollie Freedman Fund or to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com