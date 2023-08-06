The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Buffalo and Western New York is starting a free online course this week for families living with mental illness.

Classes will meet weekly on Zoom from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 26 and attendance at all classes is recommended. Pre-registration is required.

The course will provide information to family members and caregivers on how to understand and support partners, friends and significant others living with mental illness, while keeping well-balanced themselves.

To register, call 716-226-6264, ext. 101, or get a call back by emailing online@namibuffalony.org with name and phone number, using the subject line "Register Family-to-Family Online."

- Dale Anderson