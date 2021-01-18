 Skip to main content
Fredonia family turns Johnson Street into Taron Johnson Street to celebrate interception return
  • Updated
Taron Johnson St.

Mike Rukavina of Fredonia displays the Taron Johnson Street sign his daughter Ava made and he hung in Fredonia on Sunday. 

Josh Allen isn't the only one with streets named after him during the Bills' magical playoff ride. 

Mike Rukavina and his family live on Johnson Street in Fredonia, which has been changed to Taron Johnson Street, thanks to some quick work by his 14-year-old daughter, Ava. 

Johnson, of course, had a play for the ages with a 101-yard interception return Saturday in the Bills' 17-3 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC divisional playoff game. 

Ava did the painting and Mike did the hanging and showed off their sign on social media Sunday. 

"It's made of dry erase board and wrapped in packing tape, like a lot of packing tape," he said. "It got a lot of love (on social media) so I joked with my wife, 'This means we have to maintain it now.'

"Unless someone with authority takes it down, I'll make sure it stays up, maybe upgrade it to something more durable if we go to the Super Bowl."

Signs in the Allentown neighborhood in Buffalo have been changed to "Josh Allentown," and Allendale Street in West Seneca has a sign for Josh AllenDale Street, among others. 

