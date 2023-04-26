FRANKEL Marvin L. April 21, 2023 at the age of 92. Beloved husband of Marcia "Marcie" Frankel, Devoted father of Janet Frankel, Susan (Kenneth) Bawer and Glenn (Adam Cohen, MD) Frankel. Loving grandfather of Samuel, Lucy,and Noah. Brother of Phyllis (late Dr. Malcolm) Freed. Brother-in-Law of the late Linda Rashman Levine (the late Dr. George Levine) and Mary Ellen ( the late Gordon L. "Billy" Rashman). Also survived by loving nieces, nephews and cousins Lee, Zachary, and Tom Rashman, David and Michael Levine, and Helaine Freed. Marvin was originally from Baltimore, MD a graduate of University of Maryland and its law school. He was a long time lawyer and VP of LL Berger, Inc. Memorial service will be held from Temple Beth Zion 805 Delaware Ave. Friday April 28 at 12 Noon. To view via Livestream www.tbz.org. Donations would be appreciated to Temple Beth Zion or FeedMore WNY. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC. Family guestbook at at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com
