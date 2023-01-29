January 27, 2023, of Grand Island, formerly of Buffalo, age 82, son of the late Carl and Teresa (Murphy) Frank. Survived by his sisters Judith (the late Matthew Senefelder) Frank and Jane (the late Carl) DeFranco, and his loving companion Donna Isch. Predeceased by brothers Carl and Joel Frank. Father of John (Cynthia) Frank Jr., Mark (Michelle) Frank, Christina (John) Biloh and Thomas (Nancy) Frank. Grandfather of Jordan (Andrew), Lauren, Aedan, Arianna, Jonathan (Kaylee), Michael, Jenna, Matthew (Kristina) and Stephanie (Thomas). Also survived by 4 great grandchildren and 10 nieces and nephews who he adored. Friends may call Monday 4:30 7:30 PM at the Kaiser Funeral Home 1950 Whitehaven Rd., Grand Island. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday at 9:00 AM at St. Amelia Catholic Church 2999 Eggert Rd. Tonawanda. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Buffalo Police Benevolent Assoc. or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. John/ Jack was a Buffalo Police Officer for 32 years and was an avid fan of his children's and grandchildren's sports and dance recitals. Share condolences at kaiserfuneral.com
FRANK — John R. Sr. "Jack"
