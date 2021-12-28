Franchising can be an effective path to entrepreneurship Dec 28, 2021 Dec 28, 2021 Updated 26 min ago 0 Support this work for $1 a month Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print PLACEHOLDER TEXT 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Local News First case of Omicron variant identified in Western New York Updated Dec 27, 2021 UB researchers said they were not able to pinpoint exactly when the variant arrived in Western New York, but it has likely been circulating in the community for at least a couple weeks. Buffalo Bills News | NFL Bills fan whose beer was used in celebration gets delivery from Spencer Brown Updated Dec 25, 2021 Buffalo Bills fan Rich Donohue’s insurance office in Batavia got a visit Tuesday from what might be the largest beer deliveryman anywhere. Buffalo Bills News | NFL Bills punter requests photo with Josh Allen after first punt-less game in the NFL Updated Dec 27, 2021 Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson and kicker Tyler Bass joined the photo, with all four players making a "zero" gesture. Buffalo Bills News | NFL Jason Wolf: Bills take control of AFC East with season-defining victory at New England Updated 17 hrs ago Josh Allen passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns, led the team with 64 rushing yards and wasn’t sacked, despite playing without two of his top receivers and behind an offensive line decimated by illness and injuries. Business Local Servotronics CEO resigns after investigation into claims he made employees visit strip clubs Updated 8 hrs ago Kenneth D. Trbovich resigned as president and CEO and was removed as board chairman, the company announced Monday. National News Watch Now: NORAD tracks Santa on Christmas Eve Updated Dec 25, 2021 The North American Aerospace Defense Command provides real-time updates on Santa’s progress Dec. 24 until midnight MST. Watch the livestream here. Local News Clarence debt collector who owes $60M told to show finances or expect to be jailed Updated Dec 23, 2021 Douglas MacKinnon has not paid anything toward the $60 million he agreed to pay in a settlement with federal and state officials in 2019, government lawyers say. Buffalo Bills News | NFL Bills Mailbag: Is Cole Beasley a distraction in the locker room? Updated Dec 25, 2021 Jay Skurski answers readers' questions on Covid-19 among the Bills, the new stadium and more. Buffalo Bills News | NFL Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley: 'Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are' Updated Dec 25, 2021 Beasley has said he is not pro or anti-vaccine but is "pro choice" to allow each person to make an individual decision. Buffalo Bills News | NFL Report Card: Bills dominate through the air – offensively and defensively – in decisive win Updated 17 hrs ago Jay Skurski weighs in with his grades for the Buffalo Bills after 33-21 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday at Gillette Stadium …