FOSTER Marilyn Gillespie of Orchard Park, at the age of 86, passed away peacefully at the Hart Comfort House on December 3rd, 2022. Marilyn was born in Providence, Rhode Island, on July 27th, 1936, to the late John and Marjorie Gillespie (Erie, PA). She is survived by her siblings, Phyllis Cowles, Dr. John Gillespie (Mary Beth), and Nancy Kilborn. Marilyn is also survived by Gordon Foster, her loving husband of 64 years. She graduated from Johns Hopkins University and Trocaire College with degrees in Nursing. She worked as a maternity nurse at The Women and Children's Hospital of Buffalo for many years. She led a selfless and caring life as a foster parent, founder of the Orchard Park Stephen's Ministry, a long-term elder of the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church, PTA Vice President, and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She culminated her life of service by donating her body to the University of Buffalo School of Medicine. She made beautiful quilts, baked incredible apple pies, and brought joy to everyone around her with her songs. Together, Gordon and Marilyn had three children, Marjorie Farmer (Randall), Douglas Foster, and David Foster (Kelly), six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service for Marilyn is being planned for the spring at the Orchard Park Presbyterian Church. Instead of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Hart Comfort House at 141 East State Street, Wellsville, NY 14895 or https:// comforthouseofalleganycounty.org