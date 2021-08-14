Former executive sues Western Regional OTB, says he was fired for cooperating with FBI

A former high-ranking official at Western Regional Off-Track Betting says in a lawsuit that he was ostracized, threatened and ultimately fired merely for cooperating with federal and state investigations into the organization.
Michael Nolan’s federal court case seeks millions of dollars in damages and gives a grim view of a politically connected leadership team accused of cronyism. But an attorney for the organization promised a vigorous defense.
“That complaint has it so wrong, it is absolutely outrageous,” said Daniel C. Oliverio of the Hodgson Russ firm, who said Western Regional OTB investigated Nolan’s allegations of internal wrongdoing and found them unprovable.
“It’s real easy to make allegations and a lot harder to prove them,” Oliverio said, promising that Nolan’s claims will fall apart when tested in court. “We can’t wait to expose Mr. Nolan and his counsel for this political gibberish.”
Nolan had been the agency’s chief operating officer until he was terminated in December. He chiefly blames the president and chief executive officer, Henry Wojtaszek, and the board chairman, Richard Bianchi, for freezing him out of his role and eventually firing him for cooperating with inquiries by the FBI, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the State Gaming Commission and the State Comptroller’s Office.
When Bianchi and Wojtaszek asked Nolan what he had told the outside investigators, the two appeared “horror stricken,” the lawsuit says, to hear Nolan respond, “All I told them was the truth.”
No criminal charges have been filed alleging wrongdoing inside the public-benefit corporation. Based in Batavia, it serves a 15-county region and distributes hundreds of thousands of dollars each year to its county governments and the cities of Buffalo and Rochester.
Political players are prominent on its 17-member board and in its management posts. Wojtaszek, for example, is the former Republican Party chairman in Niagara County, and Bianchi has served on the executive committee of the Monroe County Conservative Party.
Another former GOP chairman from Niagara County, Scott P. Kiedrowski, serves as vice president of operations. Nolan, a Republican, served for several years as supervisor for the Town of Elma and as a Town Board member. He now resides in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Former State Sen. George M. Maziarz of Newfane has fanned some of the accusations of self-dealing inside Western Regional OTB. The once-powerful Republican turned on some of his former proteges, including Wojtaszek, after he was forced to plead guilty to an election-law violation. In response, the organization invited the state Comptroller’s Office in 2019 to audit its finances, and the comptroller said he would do so.
At least as early as April 2019, the FBI began examining the potential for cronyism in agency-awarded contracts. The News has previously reported that agents were focused on contracts for lobbying, public relations and advertising services to firms that had some connection to OTB insiders.
Nolan’s lawsuit reveals he was called to testify before a grand jury in October 2019 and spoke to investigators freely, with his bosses fully aware of his cooperation.
The document says various investigators asked about the practice of providing free health insurance to board members who wanted it, even though they are not full-time employees; letting friends, family and political associates use luxury suites and tickets for events that should go to woo high-rolling gamblers; and the potential misallocation of funds from video lottery terminals.
In addition, Nolan was serving as Freedom of Information Law officer, providing records to news reporters trying to learn more about the inner workings. The lawsuit says reporters sought information on the alleged practice by Wojtaszek and another unnamed official to first fly at employer expense to an industry conference in Phoenix, Ariz., but then immediately drive to Las Vegas for their own recreation. Oliverio called the assertion “absolutely false.”
Though the investigators had come to Nolan, and he did not seek them out, Nolan was shut out of key meetings and events, removed as Freedom of Information officer, given his first poor performance review at the end of 2019, had his pay cut in half for 2020 and was forced to work weekends, the lawsuit says. One board member, left unidentified, became aware of the upper management’s anger at Nolan and advised “watch your back,” the court papers say.
The Western Regional OTB had an outside law firm – not Oliverio’s firm – interview Nolan about what he had told the investigators and draw up its own report on those matters for the board members. That process, according to Oliverio, produced “no evidence to support anything that he alleges in his complaint.”
But the lawsuit called the more than 300-page report "narrowly confined,’’ and said that afterward Nolan was told his employer would not cover the lawyer he hired to protect his own interests during the government investigations. He was left with a bill of more than $80,000, the complaint says.
On Sept. 3, Nolan took a medical leave, urged by his doctor, to deal with anxiety and depression, the lawsuit says. Later that month, attorney Steven M. Cohen filed a notice of claim against Western Regional OTB, signaling Nolan’s intent to sue over the “harassment and hostility” he was experiencing. Nolan was fired Dec. 18.
While Oliverio said Nolan was “legitimately terminated,” Cohen’s federal court complaint says his First Amendment rights were violated, and for that the organization should pay him $4.5 million. Further, Cohen says Nolan should receive $4.5 million because the state’s Civil Service Law was broken, and he deserves $5.5 million for emotional pain and suffering.