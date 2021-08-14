Former executive sues Western Regional OTB, says he was fired for cooperating with FBI

At least as early as April 2019, the FBI began examining the potential for cronyism in agency-awarded contracts. The News has previously reported that agents were focused on contracts for lobbying, public relations and advertising services to firms that had some connection to OTB insiders.

Nolan’s lawsuit reveals he was called to testify before a grand jury in October 2019 and spoke to investigators freely, with his bosses fully aware of his cooperation.

The document says various investigators asked about the practice of providing free health insurance to board members who wanted it, even though they are not full-time employees; letting friends, family and political associates use luxury suites and tickets for events that should go to woo high-rolling gamblers; and the potential misallocation of funds from video lottery terminals.

In addition, Nolan was serving as Freedom of Information Law officer, providing records to news reporters trying to learn more about the inner workings. The lawsuit says reporters sought information on the alleged practice by Wojtaszek and another unnamed official to first fly at employer expense to an industry conference in Phoenix, Ariz., but then immediately drive to Las Vegas for their own recreation. Oliverio called the assertion “absolutely false.”