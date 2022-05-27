Food pantries near Jefferson Avenue Tops

FeedMore WNY is stocking 11 food pantries within a mile radius of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue:
- St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 1298 Main St., (716) 882-3360
- Coldspring Community Foundation, 234 Glenwood Ave., (716) 310-3541
- Refuge Temple Church, 943 Jefferson Ave., (716) 886-2199
- Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, (716) 896-4363
- Group Ministries, 1333 Jefferson Ave., (716) 259-8039
- Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry, 449 Masten Ave.,
- Urban Christian Ministries, 967 Jefferson Ave.,
- Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 131 Florida St.,
- Catholic Charities – Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St.,
- Network of Religious Communities, 1272 Delaware Ave
- Missionary Outreach Calvary, 1184 Genesee St.