Food pantries near Jefferson Avenue Tops

East Side food distribution

A FeedMore WNY van arrives to unload food at the Resource Council of WNY food distribution site Wednesday. FeedMore is cutting back its deliveries to the site to one day a week.
FeedMore WNY is stocking 11 food pantries within a mile radius of the Tops on Jefferson Avenue:

  •  St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room, 1298 Main St., (716) 882-3360
  •  Coldspring Community Foundation, 234 Glenwood Ave., (716) 310-3541
  •  Refuge Temple Church, 943 Jefferson Ave., (716) 886-2199
  •  Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, 790 Humboldt Parkway, (716) 896-4363
  •  Group Ministries, 1333 Jefferson Ave., (716) 259-8039
  •  Joseph Project Mobile Food Pantry, 449 Masten Ave.,
  •  Urban Christian Ministries, 967 Jefferson Ave.,
  •  Upper Room Church of God in Christ, 131 Florida St.,
  •  Catholic Charities – Rich Street Food Pantry, 930 Genesee St.,
  •  Network of Religious Communities, 1272 Delaware Ave
  •  Missionary Outreach Calvary, 1184 Genesee St.
