FLOCCARE — Dominic

Age 84, died after a long and invasive battle with cancer, at Roswell Park Cancer Institute, on August 9th, 2022. He was born February 28th, 1938 in Jamestown, NY, to Samuel Floccare and Jennie Pennica Floccare Bifaro. Dominic was a proud Marine (Semper Fi!) who served in the Marine Corps from 1956-1958 after graduating from Fredonia High School. In 1961, Dom married his life-long love, Joan (nee Kopliner); together, they had three children, Cheryl, Tammi, and Michael. Joan and Dom were fortunate enough to travel the world together and made many great memories. Dominic had an extensive career at United Parcel Service, retiring in 1993 after 33 years. Dominic was predeceased by his mother and father, Jennie and Sam Floccare; as well as his son-in-law, Timothy Schrand. He is survived by his wife, Joan; his sister, Loretta Manzella; his brother, Salvatore Floccare; his daughter, Cheryl, (her wife, Julia Carbaugh, and their son Zachary Kaus and his wife Sarah; as well as their daughter, Amy Williams and her husband, Graham); his daughter, Tammi (her daughter, Bliss; and Tammi's stepdaughters, Jennifer Schrand and Michelle Moffatte and her husband, Ian); and his son, Michael (his wife, Anissa; and their children, Madeleine, Michael Jr., Dennis Mitchell, Amelia, and Dominic Maxwell). Dominic's great-grandchildren include Zach's and Sarah's kids, Madison and Caleb; Amy's and Graham's kids, Ivy and Roman; and Michelle's and Ian's daughter, Lily. Visitation will be Monday evening, August 15th, at DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Road in East Amherst, from 6 PM-8 PM. Prayers will be offered Tuesday, August 16th at 9:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's R.C. Church, 6919 Transit Road, Swormville at 10:30 AM. Dominic will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery on Elmwood Ave., afterward. Gifts or donations can be made in Dominic's name to Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Online condolences to www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com