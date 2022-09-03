FINTON Eugene

Of Getzville, NY, on September 2, 2022. Predeceased by parents, Mary & Joseph Finton. Beloved husband of Jo Nasoff-Finton. Devoted father to Stewart (Pamela) Finton, Cheryl Rae (late Joseph) DiVita, Joel (Colleen) Finton. Stepfather of Avamir Nasoff (Jack), and Sivan (Valerie Bodet) Nasoff. Grandfather of Rachael (Greg) Cappello, and Jenna Leigh Finton, Morgan Beard, Jesse Beard, Noa Nasoff, Rowan Sibbald. Brother of Karla (Louis) Wiseman. Eugene was a founder and an owner of Benson's Surgical Supply, Inc. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 1 PM at Temple Beth Tzedek, 1641 North Forest Rd. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Planned Parenthood of WNY. Shiva will be observed at Eugene's late residence. For information on visitation times, please go to amherstmemorialchapel.com. Arrangements by AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL LLC.