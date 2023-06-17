June 15, 2023. Beloved husband of Beverly (Glaser) Fineberg; loving father of Dr. David, Lawrence (Julie), Dr. Marc and Richard (Heather) Fineberg; brother of Paul Fineberg; devoted grandfather of Nathaniel, Adam, Matthew (Luz), Drew, Justin, Jason, Sydney, Ethan, Nolan, Lola, and Maia; great-grandfather of Oliver. A Private Service will be held by the family. Shiva will be held Sunday and Monday evenings 6-8 PM at Larry's residence. Donations in Donald's memory may be made to Temple Beth Zion. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com.