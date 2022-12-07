FIGIEL Stanley J.

of Blasdell, NY, December 5, 2022; beloved husband of: Patricia (nee Lichon) Figiel; loving father of Linda Figiel (late Michael Malysza) and Ronald Figiel; cherished grandfather of Adam (Amanda) Sullivan, Sean Figiel, Mark Malysza, and Erin Figiel; adored great-grandfather of Benjamin Sullivan; dear brother of John Figiel and the late Helen (late Adam) Koczaja, Chester (late Norma) and Edward Figiel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will be present to receive friends Friday from 3-7 pm at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd. 716-646-5555). where Funeral Services will be held Saturday at 10:00 am. Interment Lakeside Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Big Tree Fire Hall. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com