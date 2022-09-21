 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
FELDMAN Robert J.

FELDMAN Robert J.
FELDMAN Robert J. September 18, 2022, of Amherst, NY, age 69. Beloved husband of Lisa (nee Becker) Feldman. Devoted father of Sarah (K.C. Jones) Feldman and Samuel Feldman. Cherished grandfather of Hannah Jones and Lillian Jones. Loving son of the late Herbert and Lillian Feldman. Dear brother of Steven (Susan) Feldman. Also loved by many family, friends and colleagues. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Friday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Drive (corner of Hopkins Rd.). If desired, contributions may be made to either The United Way of Buffalo & Erie County or Roswell Park Cancer Institute. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com

