Frank J. Farkas, Jr. passed away peacefully on February 14th, 2023, at the age of 83. He was born to Vivian and Frank Farkas in North Tonawanda, NY. Frank is preceded in death by his wife, Jane, his sister, Patricia Parry, and sisters-in-law Cathy Farkas and Marilyn (Paul) Braun. Frank is survived by his loving children, Laura and Brian (Wendy) Farkas, his brother, Dennis Farkas, sister-in-law, Nancy (Bill) Gacioch, and many nieces and nephews. Frank will be remembered for his loving nature and kind spirit. He was a devoted father, brother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Arrangements in the care of LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC. 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, May 20, at 10 AM at St. John Paul II Church in Lake View, NY. Friends and Family are also invited to visit with the family from 9 AM 10 AM at the church preceding the mass. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in memory of Frank. To share memories and stories with Frank's family, please visit www.lakesidefuneralhome.com.