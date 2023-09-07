BY ANDREW Z. GALARNEAU

Loughran's replaced by another family act: Grezi

When Loughran’s closed, Snyder diners who had made the restaurant part of their lives held their breath.

After 39 years of familiar comforts, what would appear in place of their neighborhood’s reliable auxiliary kitchen?

The answer, starting Monday, is Grezi.

After putting well over $500,000 into renovations, the new owners at 4543 Main St. have built a place to last. Newly tiled bar floor with hardwood floors in back. New windows, new bathrooms, new kitchen. The place now weighs in at about 120 seats, including bar.

Grezi will start out opening daily with hours of 3 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday and Sunday. Plans are for a weekend brunch to start in a month or so. If that goes well, lunch.

Owners describe the food as “New American, upscale bistro.” At Grezi, that means starters like foie-gras and beef meatball ($20) on truffled polenta with madeira wine and shaved Parmesan, smoked-peach-glazed pork belly ($15) and Brussels sprouts bruschetta ($13) with stracciatella cheese and hazelnuts.

Yes, Grezi has wings (8/$14), in Buffalo, Chinese-barbecue-glaze-inspired char sui, cherry barbecue, and lemon pepper.

Also, housemade pastas like tagliolini ($26) with mussels, rock shrimp and cherry tomatoes, in fermented chile butter. Smashburgers ground from beef and pork belly ($18) get American cheese and spicy tomato relish, on brioche with house-cut fries. A brined, pounded-out pork chop ends up as pork Milanese ($35) with heirloom tomatoes, herbed polenta, arugula and beurre noisette, brown butter sauce.

Grezi is a deeply family affair. Greg Wakeham, his son Brendan, Joe Freer, and his son Jonathan, are the owners. Joe’s wife Ann Freer owns Chez Ann Salon in the Walker Center.

Greg Wakeham grew up with the Freers, and with his “uncle” Joe developed Taco Mac sports bars across the Southeast, opening 32 locations. Pescado, a fine-dining rooftop in Rosemary Beach, Fla. was their most recent venture, with their sons Jonathan and Brendan running the kitchen.

Grezi is a contraction of Brendan’s parents’ first names. Like Brad and Angelina became Brangelina, in family circles, Greg and his wife Desi became Grezi, with a Z to avoid it being pronounced “greasy.”

So that clears up most of the mysteries. The rest of the answers will start coming Monday.

Check out the menu at grezionmain.com.

Openings & Closings

New Elmwood tacos: Taqueria El Dorado opened at 478 Elmwood Ave., on the south end of the block with Mythos and Saigon Café.

Lunch specials like huevos rancheros (three over-easy eggs, red chile sauce, rice, beans and tortillas, $9.99) and huevos con chorizo ($9.99) subbing dramatically spiced loose pork sausage for tortillas and chile sauce.

Choices of quesadillas, burritos, tacos and fajitas abound, including cactus and other vegetarian notions.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

Downtown drinks: Lulu’s Pub opened in Downtown Bazaar, 617 Main St., strengthening the international food court’s bid for pre-theater and pre-game diners.

Check out its Facebook page to catch happy hour specials paired to Downtown Bazaar restaurants like Buffalo’s only Ethiopian place, Abyssinia Ethiopian Cuisine, Pinoy Boy, the city’s only Filipino outlet, and Nile River, South Sudanese by way of Cairo, Egypt.

Sayonara Siam: Elmwood Village’s Taste of Siam closed again – for good – after service on Aug. 29. The Thai restaurant, 810 Elmwood Ave., took over the space from Sole in 2013.

“Thank you for the love and support of 10 years,” owners said on Facebook.

Fans should note that Taste of Siam may return in another location. “Stay connected with us for future updates.”

Ask The Critic

Q: One of my all-time favorite foods in any form is cornbread. What places locally do you recommend for this delicious and versatile bread?

– Brenda Alesii, Amherst

A: First, a moment of silence for Suzy Q’s, the Riverside barbecue operation whose honey-butter toasted cornbread is truly missed.

Remarkable restaurant cornbreads of my acquaintance round these parts include:

2. Toutant's, made to order from two types of New York cornmeal, making it gluten-free.

3. Louisiana Cookery's cake-adjacent cornbread muffins. Might as well get it in the Tour of the Quarter, dinner for two-plus for under $30.

Send restaurant tips, heartfelt recipes and questions to agalarneau@buffnews.com or One News Plaza, P.O. Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.