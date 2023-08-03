Tumbling natural gas prices took a toll on National Fuel Gas Co.'s profits during the spring.

The Amherst-based energy company's adjusted earnings fell by 34% as falling natural gas prices cut deeply into the profits at its natural gas drilling business.

But the earnings still were better than what analysts were expecting, and David P. Bauer, the company's president and chief executive officer, said he expects profits to keep growing during the upcoming fiscal year.

The earnings report, however, showed the impact that the steep drop in natural gas prices from last year's spike has had on the company's operations. While National Fuel natural gas production during the third quarter increased by 3%, its operating profits from that business plunged almost by half because the price it sold that gas for, after hedging, dropped by 21%.

In response, National Fuel delayed some of its natural gas production because of the low prices and pipeline constraints. The company, which continues to expand its natural gas fields in Pennsylvania, said it plans to "further moderate" its drilling activity as it shifts to an approach that it expects to lead to slower production growth, in the "low single-digit" range.

National Fuel said it spent $138.9 million during the quarter to acquire 36,000 acres of drillable land in Pennsylvania that is producing about 16 million cubic feet of gas per day. It also is shifting most of its drilling to the eastern portion of its Pennsylvania holdings, where it believes its returns can be higher.

"We like what we see there – well results are outstanding, and we have more than a decade of high-quality inventory - so it makes sense to increase our focus on those assets," Bauer said Thursday during a conference call with analysts.

Even so, National Fuel said it expects its profits during the fiscal year that begins in October to rise by about 11%, to around $5.75 per share, compared with around $5.20 per share, during the fiscal year that ends next month. Part of that expected increase stems from National Fuel's belief that natural gas prices will increase.

During the latest quarter, the company's adjusted profits, excluding unusual items, fell to $93.4 million, or $1.01 per share, from $141.9 million, or $1.54 per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected National Fuel to earn 92 cents per share during the quarter.