Of Lancaster, NY. February 21, 2023. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Falbo. Dearest Mother of Sandy (late Timothy) Ruch, Elizabeth Falbo, Joann (Mark) Francis and Angela (Michael) Aures. Loving Nana of Annette (Brian), Stephanie (Joseph), Joseph (Sarah), Jonathan, Jillian, Elisabeth, Joseph, Emily (Brendan), Timothy (Fiancé Celina), Jack, Molly, Esther, Feiah. Will be missed by many loving family and friends. Family present Friday 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM at the HOY FUNERAL HOME, 3855 Seneca St., West Seneca. Relatives and Friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday morning at 10 AM at 14 Holy Helpers Church (Please assemble at Church). Flowers gratefully declined. Mrs. Falbo was a member of the Ladies Sodality of 14 Holy Helpers Church. Online condolences may be shared at www. hoyfuneralhome.com