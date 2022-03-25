Hi it's me Ezekiel, I came to New York from Ohio in hopes of finding my forever family. I am... View on PetFinder
"It's been an unbelievable last four years, and I can't wait to get back to visit. This isn't a goodbye, Western New York. This is a see you later," writes Harrison Phillips.
The Bills will be Keenum's seventh team, following stints with Houston (2013-14), St. Louis/Los Angeles (2015-16), Minnesota (2017), Denver (2018), Washington (2019) and Cleveland (2020-21).
A Buffalo firefighter was in critical condition at ECMC after a mysterious incident at the Blackthorn Restaurant and Pub on Saturday.
Amherst police said the accident occurred about 7:30 p.m. The vehicle left Hopkins Road and went into a wooded area near the Great Baehre Swamp Wildlife Management area.
Buffalo firefighter still in critical condition, 2nd suspended without pay after incident in South Buffalo restaurant
No charges have been filed in connection with the incident, but police are conducting an investigation and a separate fire department investigation is underway.
Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli said the Holland Central School District Board of Education did not ensure that its financial claims were adequately supported and properly audited before being paid out.
The site, if approved, would have 1,000 employees, with additional seasonal workers during the fourth quarter of each year.
Man accused of dousing girlfriend in gasoline, setting her ablaze, wanted her 'to suffer,' jury told
Frank J. Bredt Jr., 33, faces two counts of second-degree murder in the death of Elisabeth Bell.
Video from the body camera of Trooper Anthony Nigro IV released Wednesday captured the tense exchange between Nigro and James Huber, a motorist he fatally shot Feb. 12 after a lengthy police chase on the Thruway that reached speeds of more than 100 mph.
Federal agents executed a search warrant at the Amherst home of State Supreme Court Judge John Michalski, who was hit by a train 13 months ago days after FBI agents questioned him about his friendship with the owner of a Cheektowaga strip club.