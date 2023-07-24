More jobs will be cut at Life Storage's local operations, following the acquisition of the company by Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space is now telling the state Department of Labor it will cut 150 jobs, up 37 from a notice filed in June. Extra Space finished acquiring Life Storage last week.

Extra Space is maintaining Life Storage's former headquarters on Main Street in Amherst as a regional office. But Utah-based Extra Space has cut jobs due to overlap in some positions between the two companies.

The 150 job cuts will leave the local operations with a headcount of 98 employees, down 60% from before the acquisition.