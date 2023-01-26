Expect slick travel conditions for the morning commute

Drivers should expect slick travel conditions for the Thursday morning commute, the National Weather Service said.

After a night of high winds, temperatures will drop into the upper 20s through the middle of the morning, according to forecasters.

"This may freeze water and slush on roadways, resulting in some icy spots, especially on bridges and overpasses," the weather service said in a news bulletin.

Light snow is also expected to reduce visibility for drivers, with winds gusting up to 40 mph throughout the region.

Commuters "should plan a little extra time for the morning commute, and exercise caution while traveling," the weather service said.

Forecasts call for periods of light snow throughout the day, but total accumulation should be less than an inch.