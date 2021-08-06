What to expect when you go back to the dentist

The average Western New Yorker might not even make it out once per year for their annual dental cleaning. In fact, around only 65% of adults had a dental visit in 2019, and that was before the pandemic.
But Lancaster resident Irene Colvin-Spencer is not one of those people.
She usually schedules dental cleanings for herself not once, not twice, but three times yearly – that is, until last March.
Colvin-Spencer’s root canal appointment was scheduled for March 2020 until pandemic closures forced her to take to her own remedies: salt water and Listerine rinses five times per day, coupled with a “sparing” amount of Advil, she said.
“Miraculously,” Colvin-Spencer chuckled, the pain subsided over time with the exception of a “little twinge” she experiences every so often.
By November, she was able to get back to the dentist, but had already solved the issue herself.
“I saw my primary dentist shortly after that. She was aware I hadn’t had (the root canal) done, but it made no sense at this point,” Colvin-Spencer said.
But according to local dentist Dr. Dennis Blair, some other Western New Yorkers were not as lucky – or diligent – with their oral health during Covid.
With people getting back into their health routines, Blair finds that his private practice patients at Blair Dental Care in Orchard Park have a bit more of a “tough, intensive” time in their cleanings the first time back in the dentist chair.
During the pandemic’s onset, most dental offices closed, and many Western New York residents were in the same boat as Irene-Spencer: out of an appointment.
Blair and his son covered emergency dental visits out of the office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, helping patients with everything from toothaches to traumatic injury in the absence of regularly scheduled appointments.
Presently, with most of his patients vaccinated and his office maintaining safety measures, Blair feels his office is “back to normal” with patients’ frequency of appointments – but he has noticed a marked difference in the condition of their teeth.
With most patients not having been to a dentist in two years, Blair has noticed an increase in periodontal issues and decay, tartar and bleeding.
“I think during Covid sometimes (people) got a little lazy,” said Blair, who is also a clinical assistant professor at the UB School of Dental Medicine.
“I think we all did a little bit.”
Blair said the dental hygienists in his practice have found periodontal issues that likely could have been taken care of before Covid, but instead were put off and bred more expensive issues caused by tartar and decay.
“It’s a little more difficult with these types of patients because they expect the same cleaning that they had prior to Covid,” Blair said. “Because they haven’t been in in so long, it’s a bit more intensive with my hygienists.”
Despite that, Blair said the most important thing is for patients not to “feel embarrassed” over the fact they may have slipped into some bad habits while sitting at home.
Rather than offer a “lecture” to patients with dental issues, Blair said it’s better to give reassurances. Instead of, “It’s been five years since you’ve come in,” staff might greet a lapsed patient with something more like, “Thank God you’re back,” Blair said.
“A lot of my patients, we see three, four times a year, twice a year, once a year,” Blair said, “But I think once we get them back into the fold here, that they’re just going to be a lot happier with their dental health.”
3 tips to make your return dental trip easier
As Western New Yorkers prepare to head back to the dentist chair for the first time in two years, maybe more, Dr. Dennis Blair offers three simple tips for at-home dental care to catch up on before their first appointments back:
1. Brush properly
While intuitive, this daily practice can make a world of difference with preventing tooth and gum disease. Blair recommends brushing regularly to combat many of the periodontal issues he has seen lately in patients.
According to the CDC, one in four adults aged 20 to 64 currently has cavities.
From the surfaces of the teeth to the gumline to the tongue, brushing not only regularly (at least twice per day), but thoroughly is the first and easiest preventative measure against tooth decay.
2. Floss daily
“There’s a small percentage of patients that floss daily,” Blair said.
National trends echo Blair’s comment: In 2016, studies from the American Dental Association show that only 10% of Americans floss daily, and 73% of Americans said they would rather take a grocery shopping trip as opposed to flossing their teeth.
Coupled with brushing, flossing daily aids in protection against gum disease as well, a “very prevalent” condition, Blair said, adding that Listerine rinses can also be a helpful addition to a healthy dental routine.
3. Keep a low-carb, low-sugar diet
As it turns out, the cautionary parental phrase of: “Don’t eat too much sugar – it’ll rot your teeth,” has more truth than meets the eye.
A primary culprit for gum disease and decay, Blair urges locals to watch their carbohydrate and sugar intake.
“Proper diet is really, really important,” Blair said. “If you’re drinking sugary drinks like coffee, tea, candy and all, it seems like no matter how well you brush and floss, it does accumulate into decay and periodontal problems.”
While humans have both good and bad bacteria at work in the body, harmful bacteria feed on sugars and carbs, which, when eaten together, create acids that breed bacterial infections. After destroying teeth enamel, these infections can eat away at the teeth, creating cavities, pain and potential tooth loss.