What to expect when you go back to the dentist

The average Western New Yorker might not even make it out once per year for their annual dental cleaning. In fact, around only 65% of adults had a dental visit in 2019, and that was before the pandemic.

But Lancaster resident Irene Colvin-Spencer is not one of those people.

She usually schedules dental cleanings for herself not once, not twice, but three times yearly – that is, until last March.

Colvin-Spencer’s root canal appointment was scheduled for March 2020 until pandemic closures forced her to take to her own remedies: salt water and Listerine rinses five times per day, coupled with a “sparing” amount of Advil, she said.

“Miraculously,” Colvin-Spencer chuckled, the pain subsided over time with the exception of a “little twinge” she experiences every so often.

By November, she was able to get back to the dentist, but had already solved the issue herself.

“I saw my primary dentist shortly after that. She was aware I hadn’t had (the root canal) done, but it made no sense at this point,” Colvin-Spencer said.

But according to local dentist Dr. Dennis Blair, some other Western New Yorkers were not as lucky – or diligent – with their oral health during Covid.