The link between financial and mental wellbeing

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused enormous pain and financial worry, from loss of life to loss of jobs and sleep by people wondering how they were going to stay afloat.

Whether business owners struggling with constantly changing protocols or frontline workers putting in 12-hour shifts and seeing death face-to-face, knowing that their investments and wealth were being managed took that burden off their plate so they could focus on their important work and personal wellbeing.

“Financial health, mental health and physical health are all interrelated and when you are going through major stress like as was the case with Covid, it’s so important to have the other areas up and running.” said Shawn Connolly, partner at Jensen, Marks, Langer and Vance LLC. “It was nice to be able to reassure our clients that their finances were taken care of when so many other aspects of their life were uncertain. In particular, having a solid plan in place was invaluable for our clientele of New York City business owners and physicians. Being at the heart of the epicenter, they faced unprecedented business, professional and personal concerns all at once.”

The importance of planning