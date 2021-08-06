The importance of self-care

Like every salon and barbershop in New York, Louis Anthony Salon closed its doors from last March until June.

“People were already depressed and feeling hopeless,” DiGiacomo said, “and to not be able to do the simplest things to make us feel better, like getting a haircut or going to the gym, was very frustrating.”

Lancaster resident Josie Sonberg noted that whether venturing back outside herself, or welcoming customers to shop safely in her quaint boutique on Central Avenue in Lancaster, people going back out in the name of self-care hope to feel “alive again.”

“This year is going to be such a big year,” Sonberg said. “People are going to be coming out and they want to feel good, and they want to look good, and they want to do everything to feel alive again, because the year has been so ‘blah’ and so depressing.”

Sonberg echoed DiGiacomo, saying she notices that more people are going back out to stores and spas for the same reason: to get life back to normal.