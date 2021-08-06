Taking preventative measures: The importance of an annual health screening

Cancer screenings occur based on age and family history. Generally, cervical cancer screenings begin as early as 21, breast cancer at 40, colon cancer at 45, prostate cancer at 50 and lung screenings for current or past smokers over 50.

“The reason why we recommend screenings is, if we catch it early, we can cure it,” Flores said.

“I think we all have times where our priorities shift, and so establishing a relationship with a physician, at least, is one less barrier to taking care of yourself,” Wilkins said. “For the patient, it’s an opportunity for accountability. An annual health visit is a moment in time where they’re making themselves a priority.”

Annual blood work should also be done to monitor cholesterol and blood sugar. “A lot of patients will feel perfectly healthy and have no idea that their blood pressure is uncontrolled or that they have high cholesterol,” Wilkins said, “because these are two very common problems that really do not present with symptoms until potentially there’s a more critical issue at hand like a heart attack or stroke.”

Creating and maintaining a relationship with your doctor is important so that you can build trust, especially regarding more sensitive aspects of health.