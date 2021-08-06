Putting yourself (and your money) back to work

So, what did people do with all that extra cash?

Certified financial planner Eric Connor said people generally fell into one of two camps. For those who had lost their jobs, the stimulus was a crucial financial lifeboat that kept them afloat during the pandemic.

“As a matter of speed, for the people who really needed it, it was dramatic and super important. It gave them money when they weren’t employed to keep food on the table, keep the lights on,” Connor said.

But for Americans who weathered the storm, the money helped stabilize their finances in a way they probably would never have been able to manage in normal times. In other words, it helped them get ahead for once.

“While some of them might have invested the money, others were very prudent,” Connor said. “American balance sheets are really healthy. Some people were really good about paying down debt, keeping an extra cash cushion.”

How worried should I be about inflation as the economy returns?

As the economy stabilizes and unemployment returns to pre-pandemic levels, economists are debating whether the price increases noted in many economic sectors are a temporary phenomenon or a more serious sign of long-term inflation.