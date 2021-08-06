Putting yourself (and your money) back to work

The Covid-19 pandemic created one of the greatest economic crises in American history, with unemployment rates rivaling that of the Great Depression, and ushered in massive government stimulus and social safety-net spending.
The event had mind-boggling effects on every sector of the economy, creating a set of pandemic winners and losers. With millions of Americans forced to stay home for more than a year, spending habits changed, and so did the labor market.
It was a terrible time to be in the live entertainment or the hospitality industries, and millions of those workers have spent much of the pandemic reliant on enhanced unemployment benefits to pay their bills. Grocery stores saw record years, while restaurants were closed or operating at reduced capacity.
If you owned, say, a lumber mill, you were trying to find ways to keep business flowing around-the-clock to meet demand and sell wood at record prices.
And for millions of middle-class wage earners, the pandemic offered an opportunity to save money, pay down debt and reset financial goals.
Eric Connor, a certified financial planner for 26 years and owner of Connor Wealth Management in Lockport, said the most common question his clients had to confront during the pandemic was how much risk was acceptable. Investments are inherently risky endeavors, and an event like the pandemic tested the mettle of investors the world over, from billion-dollar hedge funds to families managing an investment portfolio meant to pay for their children’s college tuition.
Connor said the question facing many Americans who have a stake in financial markets was equally simple and daunting.
“What is the right level of risk to take on, and that includes the idea, what’s the appropriate amount of cash that I have so I can sleep at night? How much should I have safe in the bank right now?” he said.
Of course, not all investments are created equal, and the unusual nature of the economic upheaval, a global pandemic, played a factor here, too. In order to spur growth and inject more money into the American economy, the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates to basically zero.
Brian Jensen, a certified financial planner and partner in Jensen, Marks, Langer and Vance Comprehensive Wealth Planning, said clients with a properly diversified investment portfolio were prepared for an event like the pandemic, even if they never knew it. His advice for managing money? “Pay attention to the basics.” After all, he said, most investment portfolios ended 2020 significantly higher than one might have thought when markets were cratering at the onset of the pandemic.
“Last year was, you couldn’t draw a script for what you were going to turn on the news and hear next. People were concerned and really the disconnect between what the market was doing and the economy, what they were hearing on the news,” Jensen said.
“(Clients) weren’t as anxious as they were confused. I guess that’s why people who do what we do are important. It’s an important time to have faith in what you’re doing, that you’re an educated investor.”
While the low interest rates seen through the pandemic were great news for many corporations that were able to fund investments in their future with what amounted to free money, it hammered stocks in the financial sector and tanked the long-term bond market, Connor said.
Jensen agreed, noting that investors who typically have about 60% of their portfolio in stocks might now, because of the post-pandemic surge, see that ratio out of whack and should consider “taking money off the table” by selling stocks while they’re high.
So what’s the best posture for investors as the pandemic recedes and things begin to return to normal?
“Really the biggest issue was about how much do I need in a safe, secure pot of money,” Connor said. “At some point you’ve got to put that money back to work. That’s easier said than done.”
Stimulus checks helped improve Americans’ balance sheets
In response to the economic uncertainty that landed on millions of people’s heads like a ton of bricks, the federal government approved three rounds of stimulus spending: $1,400 for nearly every American in April of 2020, and a total of $2,000 for most middle- and working-class earners in two installments over the winter at the height of the pandemic’s second wave.
So, what did people do with all that extra cash?
Certified financial planner Eric Connor said people generally fell into one of two camps. For those who had lost their jobs, the stimulus was a crucial financial lifeboat that kept them afloat during the pandemic.
“As a matter of speed, for the people who really needed it, it was dramatic and super important. It gave them money when they weren’t employed to keep food on the table, keep the lights on,” Connor said.
But for Americans who weathered the storm, the money helped stabilize their finances in a way they probably would never have been able to manage in normal times. In other words, it helped them get ahead for once.
“While some of them might have invested the money, others were very prudent,” Connor said. “American balance sheets are really healthy. Some people were really good about paying down debt, keeping an extra cash cushion.”
How worried should I be about inflation as the economy returns?
As the economy stabilizes and unemployment returns to pre-pandemic levels, economists are debating whether the price increases noted in many economic sectors are a temporary phenomenon or a more serious sign of long-term inflation.
The U.S. economy hasn’t seen a truly disruptive inflationary cycle since the 1970s, and in the wake of reforms enacted after the 2008 Great Recession, the Federal Reserve has a much more robust ability to act if it sees a problem of long-term inflation.
Inflationary cycles can happen through a variety of factors and it can be difficult to predict whether the short-term price spikes seen in some parts of the economy, such as the housing market, automobiles and raw goods like lumber, are here to stay. At the height of the price spike, lumber was selling at nearly four times the price it was before Covid. It has since receded, though not fully.
While some economists have predicted a post-pandemic spending surge that could drive prices even higher, adding more fuel to an inflationary cycle, others have argued that, too, will be a temporary bubble.
Take airfare, for example. With many people rebooking trips that were deferred for more than a year, it fueled a 17% spike in the average cost of airfare from April to May alone. But once the initial crush of vaccinated vacationers goes on a “Covid’s over” trip, will they continue to travel with that same frequency?
More likely, most Americans will settle back into their pre-pandemic travel habits: a summer vacation, holidays with family back home and the occasional work trip. The question from an inflationary standpoint will be how long it takes for demand to recede, and whether the price of air travel follows suit.