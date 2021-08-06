Patients benefit from expanded orthopedic focus at Sisters Hospital, St. Joseph Campus

“This new, collaborative orthopedic management company – with surgeons coming together from practices across the region – is unprecedented in Western New York,” explained orthopedic surgeon Dr. Paul Lapoint, who is part of the collaborative. “By tapping into our deep collective experience, we are always analyzing and finding ways to improve care.”

Surgeons and hospital lead-ers meet monthly to establish best practices in anesthesia, pain management, safety standards and more, enabling all anesthesiologists, nurses, surgeons and physical therapists to work from a single playbook. Their mission is to reduce variability among surgeries – thus reducing patient complications.

“By adopting the most successful proven practices, we can develop a better program,” explained Dr. Lapoint.

These higher standards of care are also matched by the patient experience. Both Kenmore Mercy and St. Joseph have easy, accessible parking and dedicated floors for orthopedic care, where patients enjoy private, updated rooms steps away from the gym where they take their first post-surgery steps. Unlike standalone surgery centers, the hospital setting pro-vides patients with added peace of mind if complications require immediate intervention. Patients also have access to Catholic Health’s full continuum of care.

“Anything patients need – subacute rehabilitation, physical therapy, home care and more – is available seamlessly through our Catholic Health network,” explained Walt Ludwig, president of Kenmore Mercy Hospital and lead executive for Catholic Health’s orthopedic service line. “It’s a reflection of our relentless pursuit to improve patient care and make joint replacement easy and comfortable, every step of the way.”