New housing projects to fill essential recovery support gap

For those on the path to recovery, a strong, comprehensive network of support systems is vital for sustainable success.

For many, treating addiction also means addressing underlying mental health issues – more than 80 percent of those who come in asking for help, according to Avi Israel, president and founder of Save the Michaels.

When people reach out to Save the Michaels for help, they do an evaluation to determine whether inpatient or outpatient treatment is recommended and arrange all the details to make that happen including transportation. A Recovery Coach then stays in touch throughout treatment and is an “advocate that helps them once they get out of treatment,” says Israel.

But mental health support can be hard to come by, as can housing options and life skills experience vital to establishing a new, healthy daily routine. This fracture in support leads to what Israel calls a “merry-go-round of people” who cycle through the system.