Impact of Covid-19 on adolescent substance use and addiction

The lack of structure and in-person learning for adolescents over the past year and a half have left them with a lot of free time on their hands – and often limited supervision.

While parents either left the house for their jobs or were tied to their computers as they worked virtually, it may have been difficult for them to monitor their children’s actions. And without school or extracurricular activities, teachers, coaches, and school counselors were unavailable to help.

“I speculate that come September, with many eyes back on our kids, we are in for a world of hurt,” said Jodie Altman, Deputy Executive Director of Kids Escaping Drugs Renaissance Campus (KED). “There will definitely be a rise in mental health and addiction issues with an increased need for early intervention.”

Even during this past June, when kids went back to the classroom full-time or were based on a hybrid model, there was a noticeable uptick in the early intervention referrals to KED, averaging five or six a week compared to the usual two or three.