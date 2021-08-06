Horizon Health Speakers Bureau: Community presentations help address challenges of Covid

Education and awareness have always been an important component of Horizon Health Services’ offerings. And while community presentations are not new, after Covid hit, there was an exponential increase in demand for information and direction from schools and companies on how to survive the fallout.

“The changes with Covid happened so quickly and it was impossible to expect people to adapt on their own,” said Patrick Greene, Horizon Health Services program director and speaker on the topic, Well-being in the Time of Covid. “There was no context in our lifetime and our brains do not like uncertainty.”

Delving into issues like substance use disorders, depression, anxiety, grief and loss, and interpersonal relationships, the Speakers Bureau provides much sought-after answers and enhances the quality of life for employees, students, and their families and loved ones.

Conducted virtually during Covid, in-person presentations are once again available. Tailored to an organization’s particular needs, each usually lasts around 45 minutes to an hour and provides a toolkit of techniques and approaches that participants can later apply. Interactive in nature, time is made for discussion both during and after.