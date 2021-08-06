Getting kids back to good habits

Meanwhile, East Aurora residents Amy and Nick Hennig made protecting their three young children from the widespread fear Tulumello mentions their top priority this past year.

“I think that you’re building your child’s foundation in these years,” Amy Hennig said. “Three years old, five years old, you are molding your children right now. And for me, it’s just so important that my kids don’t ever feel that kind of anxiety because that’s what us adults do. Kids shouldn’t feel that. That’s for us to worry about. I want my children to have their childhood.”

Hennig said that when schools closed, it was “super rough at first,” and “all routine went out the window” for the first few months, but she and Nick prioritized her three young children’s peace of mind above everything.

The couple worked to do as much reading and writing as possible with their kids: Frank, 5, Nick, 3, and baby Audrey, with whom Hennig was pregnant when the pandemic hit, she said.